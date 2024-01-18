en English
Business

Bulawayo Entrepreneurs Transform Food Delivery with ‘Dial a Scooter’

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
Bulawayo Entrepreneurs Transform Food Delivery with ‘Dial a Scooter’

In the bustling city of Bulawayo, a trio of young entrepreneurs has charted a new path in the local food industry with the launch of ‘Dial a Scooter’, a pioneering food delivery service. The founders, Mr Mduduzi Ndebele, Mr Khululekani Mkhonza, and Ms Nozipho Ndebele, have ingeniously leveraged technology to provide a solution to the problem of congestion at Zonkizizwe Shopping Centre during lunch hours.

Spurring Innovation with Technology and Market Needs

The innovative application, available on Google Play and AppStore, allows food enthusiasts in Bulawayo to order meals from their favourite restaurants and enjoy the convenience of doorstep delivery. The team, after careful research and planning, has partnered with 15 restaurants, food outlets, and even a stationery shop, thereby advocating for a wide array of options for their customers.

Investment and Employment Generation

‘Dial a Scooter’ is more than just a business venture. It’s an employment generator and an example of smart capital utilization. The start-up was brought to life with an investment of US$75,000, and currently provides employment to 10 people through a fleet of four scooters and two trucks.

A Vision for Expansion and Partnerships

Not content with their current success, the founders envision expanding their service beyond the city center to other suburbs and cities. They are also keen on exploring partnerships with supermarkets and restaurants, thereby broadening their service spectrum. The entrepreneurial journey of these young innovators stands as a testament to the potential of technology and commitment to addressing market needs to transform traditional business models.

Business Zimbabwe
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

