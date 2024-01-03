en English
Agriculture

Building Resilience in Tillage Businesses: Dairygold’s Annual Conference

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:53 am EST
Building Resilience in Tillage Businesses: Dairygold’s Annual Conference

Corrin Event Centre in Fermoy, is set to host Dairygold’s annual tillage conference on January 12, under the theme ‘building resilience into your tillage business’. The event is designed to address the challenges and risks in modern-day farming, and provide strategies to mitigate commercial exposure.

Keynote Speakers and Discussions

The event will feature Eoin Lowry, Bank of Ireland’s head of agriculture, who will discuss the challenges in modern tillage farming. The Colman brothers, William and Robert, renowned for their innovative soil and crop management on their family farm, will share their experiences in adapting to the changing agricultural landscape. Teagasc tillage specialist Ciaran Collins will emphasize the importance of understanding farming costs.

Networking and Learning Opportunities

The conference promises to provide valuable insights, expert advice, and networking opportunities for participants. It will also offer discussions on the various geohazards that pose significant threats to farm sustainability, including floods, soil erosion, landslides, droughts, and earthquakes. The objective is to provide preventive measures and advanced techniques to address these hazards and improve resilience in farming practices.

Challenging Times for Tillage Farmers

2023 was a difficult year for tillage farmers, marked by extreme weather conditions coinciding with critical times in the farming season. Bobby Miller, chairman of the Irish Grain Growers Group, described 2023 as ‘the most physically and mentally challenging year in living memory’ for many farmers. The upcoming conference aims to address these challenges and help farmers build resilience into their businesses.

Agriculture
BNN Correspondents

