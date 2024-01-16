Builders Depot Secures Exclusive Distributorship of Flex Tools in Bermuda

In a significant industry development, Bermuda's Builders Depot has secured the exclusive distributorship of Flex Tools within the island's territory. Recognized for the exceptional performance and enduring durability of its battery-powered line, Flex Tools is poised to make a substantial impact in Bermuda's commercial construction sector.
Aligning with High Standards
Richard Lines, the General Manager of Builders Depot, expressed his enthusiasm about bringing Flex Tools to the local market. Lines spotlighted the brand's reputation for quality, a facet that aligns seamlessly with the high standards expected by both professional builders and do-it-yourself enthusiasts on the island.
Commitment to Quality and Innovation
Alex DeCouto, the President of Forte Building Group—the parent company of Builders Depot—underscored the company's dedication to delivering high-quality products and the latest technological advances. With unwavering confidence, DeCouto projected that Flex Tools will soon become a top choice for those seeking reliable and precise tools within the construction industry.
Special Launch Promotion and Expansion of Brand Offerings
To mark the launch of Flex Tools in Bermuda, Builders Depot has rolled out a special promotion valid until May 31, 2024. The offer allows customers to trade in their old tools and batteries and receive a free new Flex tool with the purchase of another Flex tool of equal or greater value. Alongside this, Builders Depot has broadened its brand scope by introducing Sto—a brand revered for its superior interior and exterior finishing products.
The inclusion of Sto follows the consolidation of Greymane and Kaissa, the builders supply divisions under the Forte Building Group. This strategic move aims to better serve customers by housing all product lines under a single roof at Builders Depot, thereby streamlining the procurement process for industry professionals.