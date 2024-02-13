Builder's Betrayal: Reality TV Star Captain Sandy Yawn Among Homeowners Fighting Unfinished Projects in Nocatee

In the usually tranquil neighborhood of The Vista at Twenty Mile in Nocatee, Florida, a storm is brewing. Homeowners, including reality TV star Captain Sandy Yawn, are up in arms against The Pineapple Corporation, a local homebuilder accused of abandoning projects midway, leaving homes unfinished and dreams shattered.

Advertisment

A Builder's Broken Promises

The Pineapple Corporation, once a trusted name in Jacksonville's homebuilding industry, is now facing allegations of taking clients' money and disappearing without completing projects. Homeowners like Lisa Sparta and her husband have been left with nothing but concrete slabs and empty promises.

As if the financial loss wasn't devastating enough, these homeowners have had to bear additional costs to finish their homes. They've had to move into rentals and hire new contractors, further straining their budgets.

Advertisment

A Community Left in Limbo

The situation has left the Nocatee community in a state of confusion and frustration. St. Johns County officials believe that The Pineapple Corporation may have gone out of business, but there has been no official confirmation from the company.

Visits to their office near Jacksonville Beach reveal an eerie silence, with no signs of activity or life. Homeowners are left wondering what actions will be taken to help those affected by this unfortunate turn of events.

Advertisment

Unpaid Subcontractors and Legal Liens

This isn't just about homeowners; subcontractors are feeling the pinch too. At least eight liens totaling $215,945 have been filed against The Pineapple Corporation for unpaid work. These subcontractors, who trusted the corporation with their services, are now struggling to recover their losses.

The story of The Pineapple Corporation is a stark reminder that trust, once broken, can leave lasting scars. As the Nocatee community grapples with this unfortunate situation, they hope for justice and resolution in the face of betrayal.

Note: This account is based on facts and testimonies available as of February 13, 2024. Any updates or changes to the situation will be reported accordingly.