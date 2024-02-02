Buffalo's Culinary Landmark, Parker's, to Make a Comeback with New Location

In a much-anticipated return, Parker's A Great British Institution, a culinary landmark in Buffalo known for its authentic British fare, has confirmed plans to reopen in a new location within the Buffalo region. The announcement was made through a Facebook post, setting off a wave of excitement among ardent fans who have been eagerly awaiting the restaurant's comeback.

Undisclosed New Location, Promising Future

The company, beloved for its 'proper' fish and chips and a range of other British delicacies, has not yet revealed the precise location of its new facility. However, the officials have hinted that the new facility will not only continue to serve their delectable British luxury goods but also encompass retail sales and a capability for nationwide shipping. This promising feature has only added to the anticipation among fans and customers.

From 1216 South Park Ave to a New Home

Parker's previous factory, located at 1216 South Park Ave, was sold to a Cleveland-based auto dealer for a whopping $5.48 million and has since been transformed into a Tesla gallery and service center. However, the void left by Parker's departure from its former location is about to be filled as the restaurant prepares to dish out its much-loved cuisine in a new locale.

Parker's: A Brief History and Future Plans

Founded in 2009 as the English Pork Pie Co. by Damian and Vicky Parker, the business underwent a rebranding in 2015. They operated a 42,000-square-foot factory and the British Chippy Restaurant, which was later renamed to Parker's Proper Fish & Chips. Despite ceasing operations in Buffalo in late 2022 to prepare for the move, Parker's has not only planned its comeback but also envisions expanding its reach. The company has hinted at a potential new hub near Manhattan to enhance shipping efficiency, particularly for its West Coast customers.