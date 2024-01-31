Buffalo Grove Embarks on a Year of Major Developments and Infrastructure Improvements in 2024

Buffalo Grove, a suburban village located in the northern suburbs of Chicago, gears up for a year of substantial growth and changes in 2024. A series of major developments and infrastructure improvements are on the agenda, promising a transformative year for the village and its residents.

Key Development Projects in Pipeline

The relocation of the village's public works to a new, state-of-the-art facility on Leider Lane is one of the significant projects. The move, scheduled for October, is expected to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of public services. The current public works facility will be repurposed for Fire Station 25, which will undergo a reconstruction in 2025.

Adding to the village's vibrant lifestyle, the mixed-use development dubbed The Clove is targeted to be 60% complete by the end of the year. This project will offer a combination of residential, commercial, and public spaces, contributing to the village's economic vibrancy and community life.

New Businesses and Infrastructure Overhaul

The fall will see the opening of the much-awaited Lazy Dog restaurant, enhancing Buffalo Grove's gastronomic scene. Additionally, a new Tesla dealership will start construction on the site of the former Rohrman car dealership, signaling a shift towards sustainable transportation options.

Infrastructure improvements are also set to reshape the village's landscape. The completion of the Aptakisic Road widening, the commencement of Arlington Heights Road reconstruction, and the launch of the first phase of Bernard Drive reconstruction, including stormwater, sewer work, and sidewalks, are part of the comprehensive plan.

Technological Advancements and Leadership Changes

On the technology front, Buffalo Grove police officers will be outfitted with body cameras following a contract approval, bolstering transparency and accountability in law enforcement. The village board is also expected to implement automatic license plate readers in March, aiding in crime detection and prevention.

In leadership transitions, the village will bid adieu to two department heads who will retire this year. Despite these changes, the village remains financially robust and looks forward to continued prosperity in 2024 and beyond.