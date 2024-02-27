Buena Papa Teams with EKUIPlus for Middle East Expansion, Post-Shark Tank Success

Buena Papa Fry Bar, a culinary innovator renowned for its Colombian-inspired, Latin-infused gourmet fries, has embarked on an ambitious journey to expand its footprint globally, beginning with the Middle East. This strategic move is in partnership with EKUIPlus, a leading consulting firm with a strong track record in launching brands in new markets. Spearheaded by Nicolas Rubeiz and Jean Claude Gureghian, this collaboration aims to marry Buena Papa's unique flavor profiles with local tastes across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and beyond.

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion Post-Shark Tank

Following a successful deal with Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec, Buena Papa aims to leverage this momentum for international growth. Herjavec's endorsement and investment have set the stage for Buena Papa to pursue an aggressive franchise development program, not only across the United States, with plans for new locations in North Carolina and South Florida but also globally. With a goal of signing 36 new franchise deals in 2024, the brand is on a fast track to becoming a household name in the fast-casual dining sector.

A Unique Culinary Offering

Advertisment

Buena Papa's menu stands out for its innovative approach to casual dining, transforming the humble fry into a canvas for international flavors. Founded by James and Johanna Windon, the menu pays tribute to various global cuisines, including dishes inspired by Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Italy, Greece, and the U.S. This diverse offering aims to unite communities through the universal language of food, fostering a greater understanding and appreciation of different cultures and flavors.

Franchise Program and Investor Appeal

The Buena Papa franchise program is highlighted by its low entry cost and comprehensive support for investors, making it an attractive option for those looking to enter the fast-casual restaurant industry. In addition to connecting investors with financing options, the program offers a turnkey manual to operations and training with the Franchise Development team. This level of support is designed to ensure the success of each franchisee and, by extension, the brand as a whole.

As Buena Papa Fry Bar and EKUIPlus embark on this new chapter, the potential for cultural exchange and culinary innovation is immense. By blending international flavors with local tastes, they aim to create a dining experience that is both familiar and novel. This strategic partnership not only signifies Buena Papa's growth ambitions but also its commitment to bringing people together through the power of food.