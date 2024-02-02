Budget Energy Announces 9% Cut in Electricity Prices for Northern Ireland Customers

In a move that will bring respite to nearly 80,000 customers in Northern Ireland, Budget Energy, a leading electricity supplier, has announced a significant 9% cut in electricity prices. Set to be effective from 1 March, the price cut is a response to the recent decrease in wholesale energy costs. Both prepay and bill-pay customers stand to benefit from this development, with an average annual saving of £110 on the horizon.

Stability of the Energy Market

Sean O'Loughlin, the General Manager of Budget Energy, highlighted the current stability of the energy market as a key factor in facilitating the price cut. He further encouraged customers to continue prioritizing energy efficiency, reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainable energy practices. However, for those experiencing financial difficulties, O'Loughlin emphasized the need to reach out to customer services for assistance.

Consumer Council's Stand

Raymond Gormley, a representative from the Consumer Council, recognized the price decrease as a positive step in the face of high living costs. However, he noted that electricity prices still remain above pre-pandemic levels. In the interest of consumer awareness, Gormley advised electricity users to leverage the council's energy price comparison tool to validate if they are indeed getting the best deal.

Continuing the Trend of Price Reduction

This announcement of a 9% price cut follows a prior 8% reduction by Budget Energy in December, marking the second price reduction in the span of three months. This trend of price reduction comes on the heels of similar moves by other suppliers and government interventions. Notable among these is a £300 payment to low-income households, with an additional instalment of £299 expected in the spring. The Energy Price Guarantee, which necessitates suppliers to discount unit prices in the aftermath of the energy crisis exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, also continues to influence consumer bills.