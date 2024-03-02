BTS Vinyl Fiasco: Fans Furious as Target, Walmart Deliver Damaged Goods

MUSIC fans - and their orders - were crushed after vinyl records were delivered damaged. South Korean boyband BTS has taken the world by storm and gained an army of dedicated fans. When the band announced that its hit album Love Yourself: Tear would be available on vinyl for the first time ever, fans rushed to preorder it from Target. Unfortunately for many of them, the records arrived damaged.

Fan Disappointment and Retailer Responses

"Target, so displeased with the way my tear vinyl came damaged and in a plastic bag with zero protection.. never buying/ preordering from them again," wrote disappointed customer E (esv0613) on X, formerly known as Twitter. They explained that the vinyl was delivered in the same plastic bag Target uses "to ship clothes in." "I had to go to the store to get it exchanged," they added. "Target delivered my Tear album in a plastic shopping bag," wrote fellow shopper Rafranz (rafrandavis), who also had to exchange it in person for one that wasn't damaged. "What is the deal with Target shipping?" replied X user Robin (sshimreading). "They sent mine in a big box with a little token strip of plastic pillows that provided no cushion. It was just flopping all over inside the big box!" In many cases, Target apologized to the shoppers and promised to right the situation.

Walmart's Delivery Woes

Target isn't the only retailer under fire from shoppers regarding poor delivery practices. Walmart has faced a slew of similar complaints, pushing some customers to go as far as to call for a boycott of the store. "Walmart can count their days & never have to worry about me again," wrote one disgruntled shopper on X. "Definitely boycotting!! How'd I order $120 worth of items got about $22 worth delivered along with cat food and cat litter that I didn't order." "To be told [the] best they can do is $5 off of my next order & a refund for the missing food."

Another customer didn't even get their items delivered despite ordering multiple times. "Walmart is terrible," she wrote on X. "I tried sending three packages to my son in college and they were canceled without notification. How do you cancel an order without notifying the client?" "You can't compete with Amazon with this service." In both cases, Walmart apologized to the customers and promised to look into the situation.