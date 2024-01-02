en English
Business

BT’s Assurance Amid Potential Industrial Action by Communications Workers Union

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
BT’s Assurance Amid Potential Industrial Action by Communications Workers Union

Amid looming industrial action by the Communications Workers Union (CWU), BT, the company that operates the emergency 999 answering service in Navan and Donegal, has reassured citizens about robust contingency plans in place. The potential strike comes as a result of a dispute surrounding union recognition and improved pay and conditions for the CWU 999 workers in Navan and Ballyshannon, Co Donegal.

Overwhelming Support for Industrial Action

An overwhelming majority of 82% of CWU 999 workers in the mentioned regions voted in favor of the strike. However, BT Ireland pointed out that only 17 union members out of a total of 64 operators in the Emergency Call Answering Service (ECAS) chose to support the action. This observation casts a different light on the scale of the discontent among the emergency service workers.

BT’s Approach to the Dispute

Adding fuel to the tension, BT declined an invitation to participate in a meeting with the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC). The company expressed its preference for direct engagement with its employees over utilizing the WRC’s conciliation services. BT’s approach to the dispute has been underlined by its belief in its proven track record with this method of conflict resolution.

Public Criticism and Calls for Intervention

This refusal to attend the WRC meeting drew criticism from Senator Shane Cassells, who publicly chastised BT for its lack of engagement with crucial emergency service workers. In light of the company’s stance, Cassells has called for ministerial intervention to ensure that the emergency services continue to function effectively.

As the potential industrial action looms, BT’s assurance of effective contingency plans seeks to maintain public confidence in the emergency services. Yet, with public criticism and calls for government intervention, the dispute indicates there’s more at stake than meets the eye.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

