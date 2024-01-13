en English
Bangladesh

BTRC Imposes 15% Late Charge on Delayed License Renewals by Radio Equipment Vendors

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:45 pm EST
BTRC Imposes 15% Late Charge on Delayed License Renewals by Radio Equipment Vendors

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has implemented a stringent regulation, imposing a 15 percent late charge on radio equipment vendors who fail to renew their licensing in a timely manner. This mandate is applicable to an array of vendors, dealing with radio-based devices inclusive of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, industrial, scientific, and medical equipment, along with mobile and non-mobile radio equipment.

Regulation Details

To import or manufacture these devices, vendors are required to possess an enlistment certificate from the BTRC. The process of renewal for this certificate should commence two months prior to its expiration date. Failure in applying for renewal within six months post the certificate’s expiration leads to automatic revocation. However, vendors do have the option to apply for a new license.

Implications of the New Rule

A BTRC official reiterated that the onus of timely renewal rests solely with the licensees, and there is no legal complication in imposing the late fee. This move is anticipated to augment government revenue collection and prompt vendors to register in a timely fashion. The late fee penalty not only serves as a deterrent for lax vendors but also enhances the government’s treasury.

Impact on Vendors

Vendors who operate in the sphere of radio-based devices now have to be more vigilant with their license renewals. A 15 percent late charge could significantly impact their financial planning and bottom line. This move by the BTRC forces vendors to operate in a more disciplined and structured manner, thereby benefiting the industry and the government.

Bangladesh
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

