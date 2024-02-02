BSH Egypt Commits €50 Million for First Factory in Africa and the Middle East

BSH Egypt, operating under a trademark license from Bosch, has embarked on an ambitious venture to establish its first factory in Africa and the Middle East. Located in Tenth of Ramadan City, this facility is dedicated to the production of cookers. The project, with an investment exceeding 50 million euros, is a significant step for BSH Egypt in expanding its footprint within the Egyptian market.

Boosting Local Economy and Employment

The establishment of the factory is a beacon of economic growth, promising to generate approximately 500 new job opportunities. The Minister of Trade and Industry, Ahmed Samir, expressed his enthusiasm about the project, indicating that the factory is slated to commence production in the final quarter of the year.

Enhancing Production and Export Capabilities

The factory will boast an impressive annual production capacity of 350,000 cookers. This formidable output is intended to cater to the local Egyptian market needs, while also bolstering the company's export capabilities to international markets. The dual focus on domestic and international markets signifies BSH Egypt's commitment to strengthening its market presence and increasing its global reach.

Ministry's Support and Company's Dedication

Minister Samir made it clear that the ministry is committed to fostering the expansion of BSH Egypt's investments in Egypt. This statement underscores the government's support for the private sector and its role in stimulating economic growth. On the other side, CEO Luis Alvarez reaffirmed BSH Egypt's dedication to its business operations in Egypt, echoing the company's commitment to contributing to the Egyptian economy.