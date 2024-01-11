en English
Business

B&S Group Set to Increase Stake in Topbrands Europe to 95.07%

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
B&S Group Set to Increase Stake in Topbrands Europe to 95.07%

In a bid to strengthen its position in the personal care sector, Luxembourg-based consumer-goods distribution behemoth, B&S Group, announced its strategic decision to acquire an additional 24.24% stake in Topbrands Europe, a prominent player in the personal care arena. The acquisition will catapult B&S Group’s equity in Topbrands to a commanding 95.07%.

Transaction Details and Timeline

The acquisition, expected to be executed within the next 30 days, will see B&S Group further consolidate its position in the burgeoning personal care segment. However, the final exercise price for the acquisition will remain undisclosed until the completion of the transaction, as per the company’s policy.

CEO’s Vision for the Future

Speaking on the significant move, B&S Group’s CEO, Peter van Mierlo, voiced his satisfaction with the robust growth trajectory in the Personal Care segment and lauded the strategic roadmap that has been driving this success. Van Mierlo emphasized the company’s commitment to continue this upward trend in collaboration with the Topbrands management team.

Implications of the Acquisition

The increased stake in Topbrands Europe not only aligns with B&S Group’s aggressive expansion plan in the personal care segment but also solidifies its foothold in the European market. The move is expected to provide a significant push to B&S Group’s portfolio while simultaneously enhancing its capabilities to cater to the evolving consumer demands in the personal care sector.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

