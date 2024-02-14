Brunswick Corporation Named One of America's Best Large Employers for Sixth Consecutive Year

For the sixth year running, Brunswick Corporation, a titan in marine recreation, has earned the esteemed title of one of America's Best Large Employers for 2024. This prestigious recognition, bestowed by Forbes Magazine, is a testament to the direct feedback from the company's global workforce.

A Triumph Born from Employee Satisfaction

In a fiercely competitive landscape, where thousands of companies vied for the coveted title, Brunswick emerged victorious, securing a spot among the exclusive 600. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to fostering a positive and engaging work environment for its more than 17,000 employees worldwide.

Embracing Diversity and Innovation

Brunswick Corporation's ethos is rooted in its unwavering dedication to diversity and innovation. The company's 'One Brunswick' culture is a living, breathing embodiment of this commitment. Employees are encouraged to contribute their unique perspectives and ideas, resulting in a dynamic and inclusive workplace.

Crafting Exceptional On-Water Technologies, Products, and Experiences

Brunswick Corporation's mission to deliver best-in-class on-water technologies, products, and experiences is a driving force behind its success. This relentless pursuit of excellence has not only earned the company numerous accolades but has also resonated deeply with its employees.

The 2024 recognition by Forbes Magazine is yet another feather in Brunswick's cap. The company has consistently been lauded as an employer of choice, receiving several awards in recent years.

As we look towards the future, Brunswick Corporation continues to set the bar high, not only in the realm of marine recreation but also as a beacon of exceptional employment practices. This latest accolade serves as a powerful reminder of the company's enduring commitment to its employees and its unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled on-water experiences.