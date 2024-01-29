Brunei's 28th Consumer Fair Culminates with Grand Lucky Draw

The curtains drew to a close on the 28th Consumer Fair (CF28) in Brunei, marked by a final day of bustling activity and frenetic shopping. Crowds gathered in anticipation at the International Convention Centre, hoping to secure last-minute deals from an array of local and international vendors. The event, a staple in Brunei's consumer landscape, climaxed with the much-anticipated CF28 Grand Lucky Draw.

A Grand Finale

Amal Muizzah binti Misli emerged as the grand prize winner of the CF28 Grand Lucky Draw, claiming a Toyota Raize to the delight and envy of onlookers. Overwhelmed by disbelief, she expressed intentions of bestowing the car upon her mother. Noriesya binti Ruzi bagged the second prize, a massage chair sponsored by Gintell Brunei, while the third prize, a Cuckoo water purifier, was won by Md Fakhri Marzuki bin Marsal.

A Platform for Progress

The Lucky Draw was a tantalizing lure for fair attendees, with eligibility extended to those who made purchases at the event. Participating vendors reported a positive public response, especially over the weekend, with Amir Hazwan from Cuckoo Brunei reflecting on the event as a significant boost for their brand.

Connecting Consumers and Vendors

Organized by D'Sunlit Sdn Bhd, the Consumer Fair serves as a broad platform for showcasing a diverse range of products and services. It has become a critical meeting point for local and international vendors to connect directly with consumers, creating a space for interaction and exchange. The Borneo Bulletin, a leading English daily in Brunei and the region, provided comprehensive coverage of the event, further amplifying its reach and impact.