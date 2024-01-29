Brunei Darussalam: On Course to Become Southeast Asia's Aviation Hub

Brunei Darussalam is charting a course to become the linchpin of aviation in Southeast Asia. Spearheading this ambitious venture is AeroAsia Holdings Corporation, which is leading an international collaboration aimed at bolstering the nation's aviation industry. An important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently inked at The Rizqun International Hotel, bringing together AeroAsia and a consortium of companies committed to nurturing this growth.

Aviation Market: A High-Flying Opportunity

The aviation services market is a lucrative arena, currently pegged around USD 130 billion. Forecasts from Airbus suggest that this value could take wing to almost double by the year 2042. Boeing, the American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and sells airplanes, has projected that Southeast Asia will require a substantial influx of new aviation personnel by 2042. The estimation includes 70,000 pilots, 130,000 technicians, and a whopping 210,000 cabin crew members.

Brunei's Strategic Advantage

Strategically positioned at the heart of Southeast Asia and within a three-hour flight radius, Brunei presents an ideal base for training aviation personnel and servicing aircraft. The nation plans to harness this advantage by venturing into manufacturing, assembling, and converting aircraft. This could potentially create up to 10,000 new jobs and generate up to USD 10 billion in aviation-related economic activities within the next 5 to 10 years.

AeroAsia has set its sights on final assembling the Y-12F turboprop aircraft in Brunei. This versatile aircraft can cater to various needs including passenger, cargo, and medevac services, making it particularly suited for the BIMP-EAGA region.

International Collaboration: Reinventing the Sky

The MoU also encompasses partnerships with prestigious companies such as Harbin General Aircraft Industry Co Ltd from China, UK-based Interflight Technical Services and Aeropeople Ltd, Malaysian consultancy UA Aerospace Sdn Bhd, and the EAGA Development Corporation. These collaborations aim to establish a new airline, expand maintenance and repair operations, introduce advanced aviation educational programs, and provide technical services and training. This development is poised to make a significant contribution to the regional aviation landscape and Brunei's economy, marking a new chapter in the history of Southeast Asian aviation.