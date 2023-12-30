en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brunei

Brunei Darussalam Central Bank Releases Semi-Annual Policy Statement

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:26 am EST
Brunei Darussalam Central Bank Releases Semi-Annual Policy Statement

Brunei Darussalam Central Bank (BDCB) has unveiled its semi-annual policy statement for the second half of 2023, presenting revised economic forecasts and regulatory updates. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) anticipates a global growth of three percent for 2023, but the projection for 2024 has been revised down to 2.9 percent.

Brunei’s Economic Performance

Brunei’s economy contracted by 1.1 percent in the first half of 2023, primarily driven by a 7.8 percent decrease in the oil and gas sector. Conversely, the non-oil and gas sector registered a growth of 5.3 percent, with air transport, finance, and other manufacturing industries leading the charge. The future economic performance of Brunei is expected to rely heavily on domestic activities, ongoing foreign direct investment projects, and new investment initiatives.

Monetary Policy and Inflation

Around the globe, several central banks, including the Monetary Authority of Singapore, have taken a less aggressive approach, with some even halting interest rate hikes. Reflecting on this and the Consumer Price Index data, BDCB has revised its 2023 inflation forecast for Brunei down to a range of zero to one percent.

Brunei’s Banking Sector

The banking sector of Brunei, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 19.6 percent as of the third quarter of 2023, remains robust and profitability is trending upward. However, the financial sector saw a 5.9 percent decrease in assets year-on-year in the third quarter. The total assets were valued at BND23.3 billion, with the Islamic finance sector contributing BND13.3 billion.

As part of the policy statement, BDCB introduced a Continuing Professional Development Framework and guidelines for Islamic investment business. These initiatives aim to enhance professional standards and operational guidance in the financial industry. The BDCB Policy Statement 2/2023 is available on the bank’s official website.

0
Brunei Business
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Brunei Imams Urge Faithful to Reflect, Improve, and Strengthen Faith for the New Year

By BNN Correspondents

Sultan of Brunei Stresses 21st Century Skills for Students, Eyeing Brunei Vision 2035

By Saboor Bayat

Pakistani Army Major's Arrival in Brunei Symbolizes Strong Bilateral Relations

By Salman Akhtar

Brunei Locals Complete First-Ever Radiation Safety Course by BTS

By BNN Correspondents

Brunei Travel Agency SCA Sets New Standards, Expands Services, and Sup ...
@Asia · 1 hour
Brunei Travel Agency SCA Sets New Standards, Expands Services, and Sup ...
heart comment 0
Indera Motors Technicians Earn Prestigious Jaguar Land Rover Certification

By BNN Correspondents

Indera Motors Technicians Earn Prestigious Jaguar Land Rover Certification
Brunei’s Capital Prepares for Royal Wedding with Traffic Reroutes

By Mazhar Abbas

Brunei's Capital Prepares for Royal Wedding with Traffic Reroutes
Brunei-Muara District Dominates Property Market in Q3 2023: BDCB Report

By Wojciech Zylm

Brunei-Muara District Dominates Property Market in Q3 2023: BDCB Report
Brunei: Community Bonds Strengthened Through Sports, Vigilance Emphasized Following Crime

By Salman Khan

Brunei: Community Bonds Strengthened Through Sports, Vigilance Emphasized Following Crime
Latest Headlines
World News
Russia Reduces Defense Spending in 2024 Budget Revision: Implications and Reactions
13 seconds
Russia Reduces Defense Spending in 2024 Budget Revision: Implications and Reactions
Nathan Eccleston: From Manchester Council Estate to Anfield - An Exclusive Insight
1 min
Nathan Eccleston: From Manchester Council Estate to Anfield - An Exclusive Insight
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
8 mins
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
14 mins
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
14 mins
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
17 mins
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
21 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
22 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
22 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
22 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app