Brunei Darussalam Central Bank Releases Semi-Annual Policy Statement

Brunei Darussalam Central Bank (BDCB) has unveiled its semi-annual policy statement for the second half of 2023, presenting revised economic forecasts and regulatory updates. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) anticipates a global growth of three percent for 2023, but the projection for 2024 has been revised down to 2.9 percent.

Brunei’s Economic Performance

Brunei’s economy contracted by 1.1 percent in the first half of 2023, primarily driven by a 7.8 percent decrease in the oil and gas sector. Conversely, the non-oil and gas sector registered a growth of 5.3 percent, with air transport, finance, and other manufacturing industries leading the charge. The future economic performance of Brunei is expected to rely heavily on domestic activities, ongoing foreign direct investment projects, and new investment initiatives.

Monetary Policy and Inflation

Around the globe, several central banks, including the Monetary Authority of Singapore, have taken a less aggressive approach, with some even halting interest rate hikes. Reflecting on this and the Consumer Price Index data, BDCB has revised its 2023 inflation forecast for Brunei down to a range of zero to one percent.

Brunei’s Banking Sector

The banking sector of Brunei, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 19.6 percent as of the third quarter of 2023, remains robust and profitability is trending upward. However, the financial sector saw a 5.9 percent decrease in assets year-on-year in the third quarter. The total assets were valued at BND23.3 billion, with the Islamic finance sector contributing BND13.3 billion.

As part of the policy statement, BDCB introduced a Continuing Professional Development Framework and guidelines for Islamic investment business. These initiatives aim to enhance professional standards and operational guidance in the financial industry. The BDCB Policy Statement 2/2023 is available on the bank’s official website.