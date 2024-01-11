Brunei Appoints New Chairman for Competition Commission Amid Broader Reshuffling

The Ministry of Finance and Economy (MoFE) of Brunei has ushered in a new era with the appointment of Haji Abdullah Soefri bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin as the new Chairman of the Competition Commission of Brunei Darussalam (CCBD), effective from November 25, 2023. This move comes as part of a broader reshuffling effort aimed at optimizing the administrative and operational efficiency of the Commission.

New Appointments to Strengthen the CCBD

In addition to the appointment of the new chairman, the Ministry has also welcomed six senior officers into its fold. The fresh faces, four in total, are expected to infuse new energy and perspectives into the Commission’s operations. These officers include Dr. Hajah May Fa’ezah binti Haji Ahmad Ariffin, Permanent Secretary (Economy, Trade and Industry) at the MoFE; Ir Haji Amer Hishamuddin bin Pehin Orang Kaya Amar Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Haji Zakaria, Permanent Secretary (Infrastructure, Housing and Professional) at the Ministry of Development; Hajah Suriana binti Haji Radin, Assistant Solicitor General at the Attorney General’s Chambers; and Allen On Hsien Yung, Director of the Industry and Business Ecosystem Division at the MoFE.

Continuing the Journey Towards Brunei Vision 2035

The CCBD, established on August 1, 2017, serves as a beacon for fostering business competition, enhancing market efficiency, and improving consumer welfare in Brunei. Its role aligns with the economic objectives of Brunei Vision 2035, which envisages a dynamic and sustainable economy. The recent appointments reflect the government’s commitment to these objectives and its continuous efforts to strengthen the operational capability of the CCBD.

Future Outlook

With the new appointments, the Commission is poised to further its mission under the guidance of its new Chairman, Haji Abdullah Soefri. The combination of seasoned expertise and fresh insights is expected to catalyze the realization of Brunei’s economic goals. As the CCBD continues to evolve and grow, the spotlight will remain on its efforts to create a more competitive and efficient market, ultimately enhancing the welfare of consumers in the Sultanate.