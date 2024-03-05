Bruce & Merrilees Launches $65 Million Projects: EV, Solar, and Grid Storage Expansion

Bruce & Merrilees, the esteemed electrical construction contractor rooted in New Castle, Pa., is setting the stage for an eventful 2024 with a portfolio brimming with pivotal projects. Emboldened by its 75th anniversary, the company is venturing into electric-vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, solar power, and grid energy storage, while upholding its presence in traditional sectors.

Advertisment

Strategic Projects Underway

Currently, the company is leading the electrical setup for Form Energy's novel battery factory in Weirton, W.Va., and deploying a 100-mile fiber optic communication system vital for the Pennsylvania Turnpike's innovative open road tolling initiative. These endeavors, serving as design-build partnerships, boast a cumulative contract worth exceeding $65 million. This strategic move not only underscores the company's adeptness in handling large-scale projects but also its commitment to pioneering in the energy sector’s evolution.

Zero Incidents and Market Expansion

Advertisment

In a notable accomplishment, Bruce & Merrilees concluded 2023 without any recordable safety incidents, a testament to the firm's stringent safety protocols and dedication to its workforce, as highlighted by executive vice president, Justin L. Bruce. This year, the company aims to broaden its influence in emergent markets, recognizing the critical importance of sustainable energy solutions. With over 350 dedicated full-time employees, Bruce & Merrilees is poised for a transformative phase, balancing its expansion into new arenas with its stronghold in sectors like heavy industry and power generation.

Seventy-Five Years of Legacy

Founded in 1948, Bruce & Merrilees has remained a family-owned beacon in the electrical construction landscape. Its journey from a modest setup to managing projects worth millions illustrates a legacy of innovation, excellence, and an unwavering commitment to community and environmental stewardship. As the company steps into new markets, its rich history serves as a foundation for future endeavors, promising a blend of tradition and innovation.