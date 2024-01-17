Brooklyn Brewery Achieves SIGBI Safe Space Certification: A Leap Towards Inclusivity

In a significant stride for the LGBTQ+ community, the Brooklyn Brewery has achieved the SIGBI Safe Space certification for its headquarters and Tasting Room. Known for its strong advocacy for diversity and inclusivity, the brewery's certification is a testament to its unwavering commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.

Advertisment

Commitment to Diversity & Inclusivity

Brooklyn Brewery's association with The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) dates back to 2017. Through initiatives like the year-round brewing of The Stonewall Inn IPA and the global Create Space program, the brewery has played an instrumental role in amplifying the voices of LGBTQ+ activists. The SIGBI Safe Space certification, established by SIGBI, was designed to cater to the pressing need for safe spaces within the LGBTQ+ community. A staggering 97% of respondents in a survey communicated this demand, underscoring the importance of such initiatives.

Achieving the Safe Spaces Certification

Advertisment

The Safe Spaces Certification Program involves a rigorous process of training and policy development. The goal is to ensure an environment of inclusivity and safety for LGBTQ+ employees, customers, and partners. Stacy Lentz, CEO of SIGBI, lauded Brooklyn Brewery's achievement, emphasizing its exemplary role in the brewing industry.

Corporate Responsibility in Social Change

Reflecting on this accomplishment, Brooklyn Brewery's President, Robin Ottaway, stressed the importance of corporate responsibility in fostering social change. Pride in setting a model for inclusivity and respect in business was evident in his words. Ottaway also encouraged industry partners to participate in the Safe Spaces Certification Program, thereby promoting a more inclusive society.

The Future of Inclusivity in Brewing

As a non-profit organization, SIGBI was inspired by the 1969 Stonewall Inn Uprising and is dedicated to combating social intolerance affecting LGBTQ+ individuals. Brooklyn Brewery continues to draw inspiration from its diverse community and has set its sights on spreading craft beer culture globally. All this while fostering an environment of inclusivity and creativity, making it a beacon of progress in the brewing industry.