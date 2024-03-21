British Economy Shows Resilience Despite Persistent Inflation, PMI Survey Indicates

The S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the UK dipped slightly to 52.9 in March from 53.0 in February, in line with economists' expectations.

Advertisment

Despite the small decline, the index remained above the 50 threshold for the fifth consecutive month, signaling ongoing growth and indicating a potential exit from the recession that began in the second half of 2021. Economic output is forecasted to expand around 0.25% in the first quarter, reflecting resilience in the face of challenges.

BoE's Monetary Policy Considerations:

While the UK economy shows signs of recovery, the Bank of England (BoE) may adopt a cautious approach to interest rates amid lingering inflationary pressures. Concerns about persistent inflation and the potential impact on the economy suggest that the BoE is unlikely to rush into rate cuts. Elevated underlying price pressures, highlighted by the PMI survey, may influence the central bank's decision-making process.

Advertisment

Sectoral Performance and Inflation Dynamics:

In March, the services sector PMI declined to 53.4, reflecting a three-month low, with measures of employment and new orders cooling. On the other hand, the manufacturing sector came close to ending its downturn, with the factory PMI rising to 49.9.

However, input costs in manufacturing reached a one-year high, and selling prices rose at the fastest rate since May, indicating ongoing inflationary pressures. Despite a slight decrease, services inflation remains high, contributing to the overall inflationary landscape.