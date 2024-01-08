Bristol’s BoxHall Development Resumes with New 2024 Opening Target

After a series of setbacks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the liquidation of contractors, the BoxHall development in Bristol is back on track with a revised opening target for 2024. The project, located next to the Redcliffe Bridge at the O&M Sheds at Welsh Back, is an ambitious endeavor to represent the city’s diverse food and drink scene.

BoxHall: A New Culinary Destination

The BoxHall concept, a brainchild of BoxPark and food ambassador Josh Eggleton, is designed to provide a platform to Bristol’s local and independent food traders. The venue plans to house seven kitchens, offering an all-day social dining experience. With this, BoxHall aims to redefine the city’s food culture and become a new culinary destination.

Revival of the Old and Creation of the New

While BoxPark is known for their food market developments in Wembley and East London, where they primarily use temporary units and shipping containers, Bristol’s BoxHall takes a different approach. The project involves the restoration and transformation of the old O&M Shed, situating the food hall indoors within two warehouse buildings. This revival of the old and creation of the new is set to redefine and enhance the city’s architectural landscape.

Boosting Local Economy

Beyond the culinary scene, the BoxHall development is also expected to create 100 new jobs in the city. It’s an encouraging sign for Bristol’s economy, particularly after the pandemic-induced slowdown. The project’s resumption, as evidenced by recent photographs showing active construction work, signals a positive turn for the city’s development sector. Despite its delayed opening from the original summer 2023 date, the BoxHall team remains confident in their goal to open the doors to Bristol’s first BoxHall in 2024.