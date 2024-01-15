Bristol-Myers Squibb Stumbles, Loses Top 10 Position in Pharma Industry

Major pharmaceutical heavyweight, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), has suffered a significant drop in market standing, losing its esteemed position among the Top 10 multinational pharmaceutical corporations by market value as 2022 drew to a close. This downturn is largely attributed to strategic missteps, primarily in the development and commercialization of their PD-1 inhibitor, Opdivo, used in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Downfall Rooted in Clinical Trials

BMS’s failure to incorporate a PD-L1 screening process during clinical trials led to Opdivo not meeting crucial clinical endpoints. This oversight resulted in a severe loss in market value. In stark contrast, Merck’s strategic approach with their Keytruda (K-Drug) was to target PD-L1-high expressing patients. This tactic proved to be a winning formula, allowing Keytruda to dominate the NSCLC market.

Lagging Behind in Combination Therapy

Adding to its woes, BMS was slow on the uptake in terms of combination therapy. It only gained approval for the application of Opdivo with Yervoy in lung cancer treatment in 2020. By this time, Merck had already secured FDA approval for Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy as early as 2018. Further solidifying its market dominance, Merck continued to lead in combination therapy innovation by establishing licensing collaborations in 2022 to prolong Keytruda’s lifecycle. This highlighted the potential of amalgamating Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) with immune-oncology (IO) therapies, a frontier BMS failed to capitalize on.

Reliance on Patent Protection

BMS’s reliance on patent protection and delayed strategic decisions have put them in a precarious position, with their market value threatening to dip below the $100 billion mark. This places them in a challenging bracket alongside GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Despite these hurdles, BMS’s drug, Eliquis, a blood thinner, has been selected for negotiations with Medicare as part of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. The initiative seeks to cut drug prices for seniors and save taxpayer money, a move that has raised concerns among pharmaceutical companies about potential impacts on profits and future drug development.