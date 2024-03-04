Bridgette Gray Takes Helm as CEO of Behavioral Science Nonprofit ideas42, Eyes Future Growth

New York, March 4, 2024 - ideas42, a leading applied behavioral design firm, proudly announces Bridgette Gray as its new CEO, marking a significant milestone in its journey. Gray, celebrated for her 30-year nonprofit leadership and commitment to social change, is set to steer ideas42 towards a future of enhanced impact and innovation in behavioral science.

Advertisment

Leadership with a Vision

Gray's career spans various high-profile nonprofits, making her a beacon of innovation and social impact. Her previous roles at organizations like the Points of Light Foundation and OpportunityWork have prepared her to lead ideas42 into its next developmental phase. Gray's appointment comes at a crucial time when the organization is doubling down on its mission to leverage behavioral science for creating a more equitable world. Her strategic vision and deep understanding of social issues are expected to enrich ideas42's partnerships and expand its influence in critical areas of focus.

Strategic Growth and Expansion

Advertisment

Under Gray's leadership, ideas42 is poised to further its reach and deepen its impact. The organization, which has been at the forefront of applying behavioral science to tackle complex global challenges, is ready to explore new horizons. Gray's extensive network and innovative approach to nonprofit management are invaluable assets that will help cement ideas42's position as a leader in the field. The Board of Directors and ideas42's co-founder, Eldar Shafir, express confidence in Gray's ability to navigate the organization through its evolving approach to addressing societal problems with behavioral science.

A Legacy of Impact and Innovation

Since its inception in 2008, ideas42 has made significant strides in applying behavioral science to improve lives and foster social change. With projects spanning over 50 countries, the nonprofit has influenced policies and practices in sectors ranging from education to environmental conservation. As ideas42 embarks on this new chapter, Gray’s leadership is expected to invigorate the organization's mission and amplify its global impact. Her fresh perspective and dynamic approach to leadership signal a promising future for ideas42 and its commitment to using behavioral science for social good.

As Bridgette Gray steps into her role as CEO, she brings a vision of growth, innovation, and heightened impact. Her extensive experience and dedication to creating equitable opportunities align perfectly with ideas42's mission. This transition not only symbolizes a new era for the organization but also reinforces its role in shaping the future of applied behavioral science. The path ahead, under Gray's guidance, holds the promise of transformative solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges.