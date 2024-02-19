Brianna Goico Ascends to Leadership, Pledging Economic Revitalization in Mammoth Lakes

In a significant shift at the helm, the Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce has named Brianna Goico as its new President & Chief Executive Officer, a role she will step into on June 1, 2024. This announcement marks a pivotal moment for the Chamber, poised at the cusp of new economic development initiatives aimed at bolstering the Mammoth Lakes economy.

A Legacy Entrusted

Goico's appointment comes as the current Executive Director, Ken Brengle, prepares to retire on June 30, 2024. Having contributed his expertise since 2020, Goico is no stranger to the Chamber's operations or its ambitions. Her promotion is not just a change in leadership but a reaffirmation of the Chamber's commitment to economic growth and community development. Brengle's endorsement of Goico underscores a seamless transition, reflecting confidence in her capabilities to navigate the Chamber through its next chapter.

Building on a Foundation of Experience

Since moving to Mammoth Lakes in 2017, Goico has woven herself into the fabric of the community, first through her impactful role at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and later, joining the Chamber team in 2020. Her ascendancy through the ranks - from Membership & Marketing Manager to Assistant Director, and now to President & CEO - is a testament to her dedication and vision for Mammoth Lakes. Goico's background in international relations and event management shapes her approach to fostering a thriving, interconnected community. "Building a healthier economy in Mammoth Lakes is my priority," Goico stated, emphasizing her commitment to leveraging community and business growth to achieve this goal.

Charting a Course for the Future

Under Goico's leadership, the Chamber is set to embark on a series of economic development initiatives. These efforts are aimed at not only strengthening the existing economic fabric but also at attracting new businesses and talent to Mammoth Lakes. The strategic direction, grounded in Goico's experience and the Board's confidence, promises to usher in a period of renewed vigor for the local economy. With a focus on collaboration and innovation, Goico envisions a Chamber that is both a catalyst for growth and a steward of the community's well-being.

As Mammoth Lakes stands on the brink of a new era, the Chamber of Commerce, under Brianna Goico's stewardship, is ready to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The transition marks not only a change in leadership but also a reinvigorated commitment to economic and community development. With a blend of experience, vision, and community support, Goico's presidency is poised to transform the landscape of Mammoth Lakes, promising a future of prosperity and growth.