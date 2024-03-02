Brian Harris Ascends to VP of Information Technology at Jackson EMC, Succeeding Retiree Jeff Keen

Brian Harris has been elevated to the role of Vice President of Information Technology at Jackson EMC, stepping into the shoes of the retiring Jeff Keen, who concludes a commendable 41-year tenure. Harris, who has been a steadfast contributor to the company since 1997, is recognized for his pivotal role in enhancing the cooperative's IT infrastructure and cybersecurity frameworks. His promotion is a testament to his dedication and the high expectations for his leadership in propelling Jackson EMC towards continued industry prominence.

Advertisment

Strategic Leadership Transition

With a rich history at Jackson EMC, Brian Harris's journey from Director of I.T. infrastructure and Data Integrity to Vice President of Information Technology marks a significant leadership transition. His 7-year tenure in his previous role saw substantial improvements in the cooperative's technology backbone, preparing the ground for innovative advancements. Jeff Keen, the outgoing VP, leaves behind a legacy of pioneering the initial IT developments within the company, setting a high bar for his successor.

Education and Affiliations

Advertisment

Harris's educational background and affiliations speak volumes about his preparedness for this role. A Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the University of Georgia laid the foundation for his career. Further honing his skills, Harris completed the UGA Management Development Program and the NRECA Robert Kabat Management Internship Program. His membership with InfraGard underscores his commitment to securing critical infrastructure, aligning with the cooperative's strategic goals.

Looking Forward

Under Harris's leadership, Jackson EMC is poised for a future of innovation and enhanced efficiency. President and CEO Chip Jakins expresses confidence in Harris's ability to steer the cooperative in a direction that not only honors Keen's legacy but also embraces the challenges and opportunities of the digital age. As Jackson EMC continues to evolve, Harris's role will be crucial in navigating the technological landscape to ensure the cooperative remains at the forefront of the industry.

The transition marks not only a significant change in leadership but also a moment of reflection for Jackson EMC as it celebrates the contributions of Jeff Keen while looking ahead to a future under the guidance of Brian Harris. With a clear vision and a strong foundation, Harris is set to lead Jackson EMC into its next chapter of growth and innovation.