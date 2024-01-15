en English
Business

Breaking Stereotypes: Parenthood and Entrepreneurship Can Coexist

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:19 am EST
A shift in societal perspectives is imminent, as a mother and entrepreneur breaks the stereotype that parenthood and entrepreneurship are mutually exclusive. She believes that starting a family is not detrimental to business success, but rather, it can be an asset. Her company, Kinhub, is a testament to her belief, inspired by her struggle to secure maternity rights and facing workplace discrimination. This narrative is not only about her journey but also a call to action for companies to implement supportive parental policies.

Empathy and Capabilities Enhanced by Parenting

Every experience molds us, and parenthood is no different. The author, through her journey, discovered that her parenting experience had enhanced her empathy, multitasking ability, conflict resolution skills, and management capabilities. These are essential skills in the realm of entrepreneurship, further solidifying her stance that parenthood can be a boon to business.

In the hustle of entrepreneurship and parenthood, maintaining a work-life balance is paramount. The author employs ‘today lists’ to effectively allocate time for both her work and family. This strategy not only ensures that neither aspect is neglected but also promotes a healthy balance between personal and professional life.

Creating a Better Environment for Working Parents

The author’s vision is not limited to her personal growth but extends to the creation of a better environment for working parents. She advocates for the recognition of parents as valuable assets in the workforce and urges employers and investors to support the well-being of their employees. This shift in attitude is essential to promote a world where having a family and a successful career are not mutually exclusive.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

