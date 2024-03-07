Breaking Barriers: Arundhati Bhattacharya Champions Women in Workforce from SBI to Salesforce

Arundhati Bhattacharya, the trailblazing former chairperson of the State Bank of India and current CEO of Salesforce India, continues to make headlines for her unwavering commitment to empowering women in the corporate world. In a candid interview with Moneycontrol ahead of International Women's Day, Bhattacharya shares insights into her illustrious career, the challenges she faced, and her ongoing efforts to support women's advancement in the workforce.

Pathbreaking Leadership

When Arundhati Bhattacharya took the helm at SBI in 2013, she not only made history as the first woman to lead the bank but also introduced significant policy changes, such as the sabbatical leave policy for female employees. These initiatives aimed at retaining skilled women during critical life events have left a lasting impact on the banking sector. Transitioning to Salesforce India in 2020, Bhattacharya's leadership continues to be defined by her dedication to fostering an inclusive work environment and advocating for the importance of flexible working arrangements for women.

Challenges and Achievements

Throughout her tenure at SBI, Bhattacharya navigated numerous challenges, including the tumultuous period of demonetization and the implementation of GST, showcasing her resilience and innovative approach to crisis management. Her move to Salesforce marked a significant career shift, emphasizing the need for continuous learning and adaptation. Bhattacharya candidly discusses the importance of recognizing and combating unconscious bias in the workplace, promoting mentorship, and encouraging women to step out of their comfort zones for professional growth.

Empowering the Next Generation

Arundhati Bhattacharya's journey is a testament to the impact of visionary leadership on promoting gender diversity and inclusion in traditionally male-dominated sectors. By sharing her experiences and insights, she not only inspires women to aspire for top leadership positions but also calls on organizations to implement policies that support women's career advancement. As Bhattacharya continues to champion these causes, her legacy serves as a beacon for future generations, highlighting the critical role of empathy, flexibility, and unwavering support in shaping a more equitable corporate landscape.