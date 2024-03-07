BRC Unveils Groundbreaking RAMS AMPLIFY Data, Revolutionizing SA's Radio Advertising Sphere

The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) recently launched its innovative RAMS Radio Audience Measurement AMPLIFY Reach Frequency data, marking a significant advancement in radio advertising analytics. Ian Garland of Milton Data, renowned for his pioneering work in media analytics, modeled the new data system. Set to be presented in Johannesburg and Cape Town this March, the model offers detailed insights into radio listenership patterns across South Africa.

Revolutionizing Radio Analytics

This innovative data model, based on a comprehensive 24-month Ipsos day after recall survey with over 70,000 respondents, promises to deliver unprecedented insights into the South African radio landscape. It captures listeners' habits, demographic details, and socio-economic indicators, providing advertisers and media planners with a robust tool to refine their strategies and maximize reach.

Expanding Digital Horizons

In addition to reshaping radio advertising, the digital sphere sees significant movements. MakwaIT Technologies welcomes Christopher Kistasamy as its new CEO, bringing over two decades of tech industry experience to the helm. This transition underscores the vibrant dynamism within South Africa's tech sector, promising innovative solutions and growth.

Outdoor and Airport Advertising Flourish

Outdoor Network and Airport Ads, both part of the Provantage family, are expanding their reach with digital innovations and strategic placements. Outdoor Network's national digital rotator network now spans all nine provinces, while Cape Town International Airport's ranking as the third best globally offers lucrative advertising opportunities. These developments highlight the evolving landscape of South African advertising, where digital and physical platforms merge to create comprehensive campaigns.

As these innovations unfold, the South African media and advertising industry stands on the brink of a transformative era. The introduction of sophisticated analytical tools like the RAMS AMPLIFY data, coupled with strategic expansions in digital and outdoor advertising, points to a future where data-driven decisions and broadened reach define success.