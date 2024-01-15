en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BrandAlley Takes Over The Edit LDN Amid Expansion Into Resale Market

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:41 am EST
BrandAlley Takes Over The Edit LDN Amid Expansion Into Resale Market

BrandAlley, an online retail giant, has acquired a majority stake in The Edit LDN, a platform specializing in the resale of limited edition sneakers. The strategic acquisition followed the financial turbulence faced by The Edit LDN in the last quarter of the year, prompting the search for a potential buyer. BrandAlley, seizing the opportunity, aims to restructure The Edit LDN and infuse it into its robust back-end infrastructure.

The Future of The Edit LDN

Despite the acquisition, Moses Rashid, the founder of The Edit LDN, will retain his position as CEO. Rashid emphasized the significance of aligning with a partner for enduring growth, especially amidst the financial challenges that his company was grappling with. The restructuring plan under BrandAlley aims to provide a more secure foundation for The Edit LDN and bolster its global reach.

BrandAlley’s Strategic Move

BrandAlley’s CEO, Rob Feldmann, perceives this acquisition as an avenue to penetrate a younger demographic, driving profitable growth on a global scale. With an 8 million member database and sophisticated in-house operations, Feldmann believes that BrandAlley’s resources can propel The Edit LDN’s global growth.

BrandAlley’s Expansion into Resale Market

This acquisition is not an isolated strategy but a part of BrandAlley’s larger push into the resale market. The online retailer had recently acquired a stake in the luxury resale platform, Sign of the Times. This move underscores BrandAlley’s intent to strategically expand into the resale market, leveraging its resources to foster growth and tap into younger, more fashion-conscious demographics.

0
Business Fashion
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
34 seconds ago
Kotak General Insurance Boosts Emergency Roadside Assistance Services
In a move to provide superior and hassle-free emergency assistance for policyholders, Kotak General Insurance has announced a significant enhancement of its emergency roadside assistance services as part of its car insurance plans. This initiative is set to improve the overall customer experience, especially during those critical moments when roadside emergencies can cause a great
Kotak General Insurance Boosts Emergency Roadside Assistance Services
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Announces Net Asset Values
2 mins ago
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Announces Net Asset Values
Nationwide Fleet Installations Acquires Avian Fleet: A Strategic Expansion in the UK Fleet Industry
2 mins ago
Nationwide Fleet Installations Acquires Avian Fleet: A Strategic Expansion in the UK Fleet Industry
Tanzania's Dar es Salaam Port on Track to Surpass Government's Cargo Handling Target
43 seconds ago
Tanzania's Dar es Salaam Port on Track to Surpass Government's Cargo Handling Target
Woolworths Gifts Gamers with 10% Discount on Nintendo eShop Cards
2 mins ago
Woolworths Gifts Gamers with 10% Discount on Nintendo eShop Cards
Digitalization Spells Decline for India's Greeting Card Industry
2 mins ago
Digitalization Spells Decline for India's Greeting Card Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
TNT Triumphs in PBA 3x3 Third Conference, Secures Quarterfinal Spot
27 seconds
TNT Triumphs in PBA 3x3 Third Conference, Secures Quarterfinal Spot
Lizzi Collinge Accused of 'Indoctrinating' Children; Luciana Berger to Oversee Labour's Mental Health Strategy
47 seconds
Lizzi Collinge Accused of 'Indoctrinating' Children; Luciana Berger to Oversee Labour's Mental Health Strategy
Unlocking the Potential of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Therapeutics
1 min
Unlocking the Potential of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Therapeutics
Tragic Death in Botswana, Miracle Survival in Merced: Two Ends of the Pregnancy Spectrum
1 min
Tragic Death in Botswana, Miracle Survival in Merced: Two Ends of the Pregnancy Spectrum
USMNT U20 Captain Brandan Craig on Trial with Everton
1 min
USMNT U20 Captain Brandan Craig on Trial with Everton
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
2 mins
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
2 mins
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
2 mins
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
2 mins
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
31 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app