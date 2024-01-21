Bramling Court Farm Set for Transformation into Holiday Lets

A proposed transformation of the Bramling Court Farm in Wingham, near Canterbury, into holiday lets is set to breathe new life into redundant farm buildings. This project, envisioned by GVF Property, aims to convert these structures into four luxury accommodations, capable of housing up to 32 guests. The farm's potato store, an oast, a piggery, and a shooting range are in line for this innovative makeover.

Reviving the Past for the Future

The plan resonates with an agenda of preservation and sustainability. The developers assert that the structures on the farm are obsolete for modern farming, making this transformation timely. The renovation would conserve the architectural heritage, while simultaneously generating tourism-related economic benefits for the area. The shooting range, initially a stable converted in 1990, would morph into a three-bedroom property accommodating six guests. The potato store, devoid of historic value, would bifurcate into two holiday lets, each offering space for eight guests. One of these would incorporate the old piggery, while the other would merge with the byre.

Restoring Local Iconography

The renovation aims to restore the local architectural iconography that has been eroded by contemporary farming methods. The oast, for instance, will be remodeled to host ten guests in five bedrooms, reviving the characteristic roundels of Kent oasts. This project encapsulates a vision for the future that respects and revives the past.

Resilience Amidst Previous Setbacks

Prior diversification attempts of the farm, including failed applications in 2022 to convert storage areas into a brewery, underline the resilience of the developers. The farm sprawls over 500 acres and was valued at £6.2 million in 2021, comprising of arable land, pasture, and woodland. The proposal also considers the demolition of a grain store and drier, deemed unsuitable for use, signifying a comprehensive plan for the farm's revival.