BradyIFS and Envoy Solutions Unveil Rebranding as BradyPLUS

BradyIFS and Envoy Solutions, two significant distributors in the janitorial sanitation, foodservice disposables, and industrial packaging sectors, have revealed their rebranding as BradyPLUS. The rebranding follows their merger in October 2023 and is part of a strategic initiative to operate as a united entity.

Redefining Corporate Identity

The rebranding process is not merely a name change but signifies a transformation within the company and the industry. The newly formed BradyPLUS is focusing on providing customers with more than just supplies. Kenneth D. Sweder, the chairman and CEO of BradyPLUS, emphasized that the new brand represents a commitment to offering tailored support and solutions, aiming to help clients succeed and boost their productivity.

New Logo and Brand Elements

The rebranding includes a fresh logo and corporate identity that echo both the company's heritage and its vision for the future. The logo incorporates brand elements such as the Brady name, a reliable blue color, and a Bee icon, which are symbolic of the company's history and reputation.

Furthermore, the bold orange color and the PLUS symbol in the logo signify the company's pledge to providing 'Supplies PLUS Support'. This commitment encompasses a comprehensive range of products, expert advice, and exceptional customer service.

BradyPLUS: A Vision for the Future

The new branding will be introduced across various brand touchpoints starting this spring. This strategic rebranding and merger are a step towards expanding the company's reach and impact. The merger combines the strengths, capabilities, and geographic footprint of both BradyIFS and Envoy Solutions, promising to deliver more each day for customers, communities, and associates. As BradyPLUS, the company continues to honor its heritage while making strides towards a transformative future.