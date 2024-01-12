Brace for Surge in Whistleblower Complaints, Warns Legal Expert

In the intricate dance of corporate governance and federal oversight, a silent partner is increasingly stepping onto the stage – the whistleblower. Jason Crawford, a partner at legal powerhouse Crowell & Moring, has issued a clarion call for companies receiving federal funding to brace for an uptick in whistleblower complaints under the False Claims Act (FCA). These qui tam actions, lawsuits filed on behalf of the government by whistleblowers, are surging in volume and are projected to swell further. The financial stakes of these settlements can catapult into the hundreds of millions of dollars, making them a significant risk for federally funded entities.

The Rising Tide of Qui Tam Actions

Over the past decade, qui tam lawsuits in the U.S. have seen a staggering 600% increase. One case that stands out involves a radiology resident who blew the whistle, leading to a $7 million settlement with the government and a personal award of $900,000. Such examples underscore the escalating trend of FCA cases, particularly in sectors like academic radiology departments, and signal the pressing need for education and proactive measures to mitigate potential legal challenges.

High Federal Spending: A Hotspot for FCA Enforcement

According to Crawford, areas of hefty federal spending like Department of Defense contracts, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and federal pandemic relief programs are likely targets for FCA enforcement. Particularly concerning for pandemic-related claims is the extension of the statute of limitations from six to ten years, signaling a broader window for whistleblower complaints.

Prevention: The Best Defense Against FCA Litigation

As the saying goes, ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.’ Crawford recommends that companies implement preventative measures to ward off the risks of becoming defendants in FCA litigation. These can include periodic audits, staff training, and rigorous internal controls to ensure compliance with federal regulations. By taking a proactive stance, companies can better navigate the turbulent waters of FCA enforcement and protect their interests.