BPD's Martín de Oliva Illuminates the Transforming Caribbean Hotel Sector

During a recent interview, Juan Manuel Martín de Oliva, the vice president of the tourism area of Banco Popular Dominicano (BPD), shed light on the transforming business model in the Caribbean hotel sector. Martín de Oliva, slated to be honored by arecoa.com at Fitur 2024 for his substantial contributions to Dominican tourism, presented a vivid picture of the changing landscape of the hotel industry in the region.

Advertisment

From Family-Owned Hotels to Non-Hotel Investors

His insights revealed that while in the past, large family-owned hotels dominated the sector, the current trend indicates a surge of non-hotel investors making their mark. This influx has been facilitated through management and operating agreements with major brands or tour operators. Martín de Oliva, seeing the potential for growth in Dominican destinations beyond beach tourism, pointed to health, mountain, and adventure travel as emerging trends.

Banco Popular Dominicano: The Tourism Bank

Advertisment

Martín de Oliva took pride in BPD's role as a front-runner in tourism financing. The bank, often referred to as "the tourism bank", faces the challenges of innovation and maintaining its leadership role in financing, while advising clients through their Investment Banking Area. He emphasized the significance of teamwork and the recognition from various institutions as key motivational factors for the bank.

Spanish Influence and Future Success

Martín de Oliva also mentioned the significant Spanish investment in the region, attributing it to their historical background and industrious nature. He underscored the importance of sustainability and community involvement in the future success of hotels. With the backing from monetary authorities and government incentives, Dominican banks like BPD have been able to offer competitive financing to the tourism sector.

Knowledge and Infrastructure: The Keys to Success

According to Martín de Oliva, knowledge of the tourism sector and infrastructure development are paramount for promoting tourism projects and enhancing complementary offerings. Optimistic about the succession in family-owned hotel chains, he also spotlighted the specialized press for its pivotal role in the success and growth of tourism in the Dominican Republic.