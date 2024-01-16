BP Under Scrutiny for Alleged Diesel Export Fraud to Zimbabwe

In a significant development, British oil giant BP finds itself in the midst of a widespread conundrum. The company stands accused by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) of claiming tax rebates on a reported diesel export to Zimbabwe, which seemingly never took place. The alleged forgery and non-existent export have sparked a multi-million dollar dispute, shedding light on the opaque underbelly of the oil trade and the corruption it harbors.

BP's Alleged Fraudulent Claims

According to Sars, BP received US$12 million in tax rebates for the purported export of nearly 11.3 million liters of diesel in 2019. However, High Court judge Stuart Wilson has declared that there is no concrete evidence to confirm that the diesel ever left South Africa. The documents presented by BP, supposed to substantiate the export claim, were identified as forgeries.

Sars' Multi-million Dollar Demand

In the wake of the controversy, Sars is now demanding a hefty sum of US$15 million from BP. The revenue service has also proposed that BP might have been led astray by buyers in Zimbabwe, who could have redirected the diesel elsewhere. The case has unveiled the possibility of illicit practices and misuse of trade channels during Zimbabwe's 2019 fuel crisis.

The Zimbabwean Fuel Crisis

During the crisis, fuel traders capitalized on the situation to acquire US dollars at beneficial rates to purchase fuel, only to divert it elsewhere. Between 2017-2019, Zimbabwe's fuel import bill was abnormally high, averaging US$1.3 billion annually. Astonishingly, in 2018 fuel in Zimbabwe was sold at prices lower than in Angola, which spurred smuggling activities. However, after subsidies were abolished in 2020, fuel imports dropped by half. This decrease was partly due to the pandemic, but it also raised eyebrows about the possible exaggeration of import bills in the past.

Discrepancies Highlighted by IPAZ

The Indigenous Petroleum Association of Zimbabwe (IPAZ) has further stoked the flames of doubt. During a parliamentary committee hearing, the association highlighted discrepancies between reported fuel import volumes and its actual availability in the country. This revelation points to a potential misuse of foreign currency specifically allocated for fuel imports.

The case against BP not only elucidates the complexities and potential for corruption in the international oil trade but also underscores the urgent need for more stringent oversight and transparency. As the legal proceedings unfold, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the high-stakes game that is global commerce, where billions can be made or lost on the strength of a document's authenticity.