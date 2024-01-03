BP plc ADR Stock: A Look at the Ups and Downs

The energy industry giant, BP plc ADR, witnessed a minor fluctuation in its stock price on January 2, 2024. The company’s stock opened at $35.64 and slightly dipped to close at $35.40. Despite the microscopic shift, BP has demonstrated substantial annual sales growth of 8.29% over the past half-decade.

Challenges Faced

Nevertheless, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry player. The company has battled with a decline in the average annual earnings per share by a staggering 42.75% for the same duration. The latest quarterly report of BP revealed earnings per share of $1.14, falling short of the estimated $1.38. Furthermore, BP reported a negative net margin of -1.03% and a negative return on equity of -3.61%.

Market Performance and Predictions

The company’s 52-week trading range lies between $33.53 and $41.38. Analysts predict earnings of $1.2 per share for the current fiscal year and foresee a slump in earnings by approximately -42.75% for the following fiscal year. The company’s diluted EPS stands at $8.46 with a projection of $1.23 for the next quarter and $5.30 for the subsequent year. BP’s stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.00, and the 200-day moving average is $36.90.

BP’s Financial Health

BP has a robust workforce of 67,600 employees and shows promising margins with a gross margin of 22.44%, an operating margin of 17.06%, and a pretax margin of 5.33%. The price to sales ratio of BP plc ADR is at 0.44, and its price to free cash flow ratio is 4.46. Institutional ownership of BP stocks is reported at 11.63% with insider ownership at 0.14%. The energy company has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion with 2,864,373K shares outstanding, annual sales of 248,891 million, and an annual income of -2,487 million.