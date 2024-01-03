en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BP plc ADR Stock: A Look at the Ups and Downs

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:41 am EST
BP plc ADR Stock: A Look at the Ups and Downs

The energy industry giant, BP plc ADR, witnessed a minor fluctuation in its stock price on January 2, 2024. The company’s stock opened at $35.64 and slightly dipped to close at $35.40. Despite the microscopic shift, BP has demonstrated substantial annual sales growth of 8.29% over the past half-decade.

Challenges Faced

Nevertheless, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry player. The company has battled with a decline in the average annual earnings per share by a staggering 42.75% for the same duration. The latest quarterly report of BP revealed earnings per share of $1.14, falling short of the estimated $1.38. Furthermore, BP reported a negative net margin of -1.03% and a negative return on equity of -3.61%.

Market Performance and Predictions

The company’s 52-week trading range lies between $33.53 and $41.38. Analysts predict earnings of $1.2 per share for the current fiscal year and foresee a slump in earnings by approximately -42.75% for the following fiscal year. The company’s diluted EPS stands at $8.46 with a projection of $1.23 for the next quarter and $5.30 for the subsequent year. BP’s stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.00, and the 200-day moving average is $36.90.

BP’s Financial Health

BP has a robust workforce of 67,600 employees and shows promising margins with a gross margin of 22.44%, an operating margin of 17.06%, and a pretax margin of 5.33%. The price to sales ratio of BP plc ADR is at 0.44, and its price to free cash flow ratio is 4.46. Institutional ownership of BP stocks is reported at 11.63% with insider ownership at 0.14%. The energy company has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion with 2,864,373K shares outstanding, annual sales of 248,891 million, and an annual income of -2,487 million.

0
Business Energy
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Work Lunch Culture: A Time to Relax or an Extension of the Workday?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Trademark Protection: The Lifeline of Businesses and the Threat of Cancellation

By Rafia Tasleem

Persistence Rewarded: Former Dubai Resident Wins $1M After 23 Years

By Dil Bar Irshad

Odyssey Investment Partners Announces Key Promotions, Highlighting Commitment to Talent and Growth

By Quadri Adejumo

Midlands Private Equity Industry Sees Sharp Decline in Buyouts in 2023 ...
@Business · 1 min
Midlands Private Equity Industry Sees Sharp Decline in Buyouts in 2023 ...
heart comment 0
UBS Strengthens Middle East Presence with Strategic Hires

By Rafia Tasleem

UBS Strengthens Middle East Presence with Strategic Hires
Lakehouse Capital’s Global Growth Fund Outperforms Benchmark; Highlights Visa and ServiceNow

By Geeta Pillai

Lakehouse Capital's Global Growth Fund Outperforms Benchmark; Highlights Visa and ServiceNow
The Accelerated Shift Towards Electric Vehicles in the United States

By Nimrah Khatoon

The Accelerated Shift Towards Electric Vehicles in the United States
Skyward Specialty Partners with Milliman to Enhance Defense Cost Processing

By Saboor Bayat

Skyward Specialty Partners with Milliman to Enhance Defense Cost Processing
Latest Headlines
World News
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
1 min
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing
1 min
2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing
Gerrick Wilkins Challenges Gary Palmer to a Debate, Offers Charitable Incentive
2 mins
Gerrick Wilkins Challenges Gary Palmer to a Debate, Offers Charitable Incentive
Massachusetts Senate to Deliberate on Three Key Bills for Disability Support and Opioid Crisis
2 mins
Massachusetts Senate to Deliberate on Three Key Bills for Disability Support and Opioid Crisis
'Waffle House' Trio: Montana Grizzlies' Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness
2 mins
'Waffle House' Trio: Montana Grizzlies' Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness
Zakharova Criticizes Poland's Call for Missile Transfer to Ukraine
3 mins
Zakharova Criticizes Poland's Call for Missile Transfer to Ukraine
The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease
4 mins
The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease
Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals
4 mins
Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals
Connecticut Voters Oppose Democratic Initiative to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles: Poll
5 mins
Connecticut Voters Oppose Democratic Initiative to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles: Poll
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app