Boys + Girls Launches Unique 'Burglar Bootcamp' Campaign for PhoneWatch

Boys + Girls, a renowned creative agency in Ireland, has launched an innovative multichannel advertising campaign for PhoneWatch, a leading provider of monitored home security systems in the country. The campaign introduces an intriguing concept - 'Burglar Bootcamp', emphasizing the efficacy of PhoneWatch alarms, which purportedly make homes four times less likely to be burglarized.

The Creative Approach

Eschewing typical fear-driven tactics, the campaign focuses on the company's impressive 15-second response time, assuring potential customers of the protection PhoneWatch offers and deterring burglars from targeting PhoneWatch-secured homes. The campaign is supported by a 30-second digital audiovisual piece directed by BAFTA-winning director Chris Cottam. This is complemented by 15-second product-focused content from Circle Content, and award-winning still photography by Liam Murphy.

'Burglar Bootcamp': A Novel Concept

Jake O'Driscoll, the creative director at Boys + Girls, shared insights into the creative process, explaining the strategic decision to view PhoneWatch's benefits through the eyes of burglars, which birthed the impactful 'Burglar Bootcamp' concept. The novel approach underscores the advantage of a PhoneWatch in deterring burglaries, rather than merely alerting homeowners to break-ins.

Striving for Market Leadership

Elaine Byrne, the brand and advertising manager at PhoneWatch, highlighted the campaign's unique strategy and design, aiming for market leadership and longevity across all sales channels. She expressed her optimism about the campaign's potential to set a new benchmark in the industry and further solidify PhoneWatch's place in the market.