Bowditch & Dewey’s Robert D. Cox Jr. Honored as Go To Environmental Lawyer

Robert D. Cox Jr., a highly respected attorney at Bowditch & Dewey, has recently been honored as a Go To Environmental Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. This recognition underscores his significant contribution to the field of environmental law, bolstered by over 35 years of dedicated service.

Expertise in Environmental Compliance

Cox’s expertise extends to aiding clients with environmental compliance and enforcement actions in Massachusetts. His clientele includes businesses, public utilities, and municipal authorities whom he advises on matters concerning the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP). His proficiency in handling intricate legal issues is testament to his strong background in environmental law.

Leadership and Accolades

His illustrious career has seen him take on leadership roles such as chair of the Environmental Business Council of New England. In addition to his recent recognition, Cox has been applauded as one of the top environmental lawyers in Massachusetts by Chambers USA, a testament to his uncompromising commitment to his field. He was also named a Powerhouse Lawyer by Business Today, further accentuating his repute in the legal fraternity.

Education and Admission

Cox is admitted to the state bar, the U.S. Supreme Court, and the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. His academic credentials include degrees from Suffolk University Law School and the University of Massachusetts. His expertise is not limited to environmental law but extends to NPDES permitting, brownfield development, and managing risks associated with emerging contaminants.

