Business

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited Speaks on Financial Status and Regulatory Compliance

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
In a recent announcement, Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited, a closed-ended investment company based in Guernsey, has provided insights into its financial status and regulatory compliance. The company clarified that its Net Asset Value (NAV) and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees.

Regulatory Compliance in Multiple Jurisdictions

The company touts necessary approvals from multiple financial authorities. It is registered with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. Additionally, it is also under the jurisdiction of the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets, adhering to the Dutch Financial Supervision Act.

Securities Listed on Major Exchanges

Boussard & Gavaudan’s shares have successfully found spots on major exchanges. They are listed on both Euronext Amsterdam and the Official List of the UK Listing Authority, and are traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer Regarding Securities in the United States

The announcement also carries a clear disclaimer about the sale of securities in the United States. Both the Company and BG Fund ICAV are not registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940 or the US Securities Act of 1933. As a result, their securities cannot be offered or sold in the United States without compliance with these acts.

The company underlines the fact that the information they provide should not be considered as financial or professional advice. It is intended for information purposes only, emphasizing the inherent risks involved in investments.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

