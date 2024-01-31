Bounce Study Reveals Worst-Rated Hotel Chains: A Guide for Travelers

Brand trust and consistent quality are paramount when selecting a hotel for your stay. However, a recent study by Bounce, leveraging data from 24/7 Wall Street, has shed light on some hotel chains that may not live up to customer expectations. The study methodically dissected user reviews, five-star location counts, availability, annual search volume, and sales to identify the worst-rated hotel chains.

Motel 6: Popular Yet Poorly Rated

Despite its widespread popularity, Motel 6 found itself on the list of brands to avoid, thanks to its low user score. Owned by G6 Hospitality, a subsidiary of The Blackstone Group, Motel 6 is a budget-friendly option. However, its economical nature doesn't seem to translate into high user reviews.

Hampton by Hilton, also known as Hampton Inn or Hampton Inn & Suites, is another cost-effective option that didn't fare well in the study. Despite its efforts to attract the younger demographic, the mid-level budget hotel chain garnered poor scores.

Days Inn and Wyndham Hotels: The Economy Option with Mixed Reviews

Days Inn, a property under the vast umbrella of Wyndham, also emerged as an economic option with lukewarm reviews. Interestingly, Wyndham, branding itself as the largest hotel franchiser with over 20 brands, had its self-named Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ranked as the third-best-reviewed brand.

Under Wyndham's ownership, Ramada offers a wide range of options from budget to resort tiers. However, despite this diversity, the brand couldn't escape low ratings. Econo Lodge, part of the Choice Hotel Group, found itself at the receiving end of the harshest reviews. Users criticized the brand for hidden fees and subpar breakfast offerings.

These revelations suggest that travelers need to tread cautiously while considering these brands for their accommodation needs. While the study might have put brands with fewer locations at a disadvantage, it undeniably highlights the importance of customer satisfaction and consistent quality in the competitive hotel industry.