en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Botswana Government Doubles Solar Energy Project Capacity to 120MW

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:06 am EST
Botswana Government Doubles Solar Energy Project Capacity to 120MW

In a bid to foster renewable energy solutions and reduce dependence on non-renewable sources, the Botswana government has taken a remarkable leap forward. The administration has proclaimed a significant expansion of its solar energy project in Mmadinare, effectively doubling the capacity of the solar plant from the initially planned 60 megawatts (MW) to a staggering 120 MW. This represents the largest renewable energy procurement initiative embarked upon by the government till date.

Transitioning to Solar Power

The new solar plant is slated to be operational by June 2024. It will be strategically positioned between Selebi-Phikwe and Mmadinare, a calculated move designed to maximize the capture of sunlight and thus, energy generation. This expansion is a testament to Botswana’s commitment to increase its renewable energy capacity, in line with global efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainable development.

A Partnership for Progress

This ambitious project became a reality in August 2022, thanks to a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed in Gaborone. The contract partners are none other than the government officials and representatives from Scatec, a globally renowned renewable energy company. As per the agreement, Scatec will shoulder the responsibility of financing, developing, and operating the solar power station. On the other hand, The Botswana Power Corporation will purchase the electricity generated by the facility, ensuring the power produced is efficiently utilized to benefit Botswana’s citizens.

Rewriting Botswana’s Energy Narrative

As this development unfolds, Botswana stands at the threshold of a renewable energy revolution, promising not only to decrease reliance on non-renewable energy sources but also to reshape the nation’s energy narrative. With the advent of this project, Botswana is setting an example for other nations to follow, demonstrating that the transition to renewable energy is not only feasible but also beneficial in the long run. Meanwhile, Mmegi continues to serve as a leading independent news source in Botswana, providing wide-ranging news coverage, including politics, business, sports, and entertainment.

0
Africa Business Energy
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Boniface Zulu Advocates for Hydroelectric Power from Northern Water Bodies

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Russia Reestablishes Diplomatic Presence in Burkina Faso: A Strategic Move Amid Global Tensions

By Hadeel Hashem

UAE Closes Second African Trade Agreement in a Week, Boosting Economic Diversification Efforts

By Salman Akhtar

Zambia's Chipolopolo Gears Up for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

By Salman Khan

Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested in Lagos; Prominent Politicians Pass A ...
@Africa · 32 mins
Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested in Lagos; Prominent Politicians Pass A ...
heart comment 0
Angola Exits OPEC: A Strategic Power Move in the Global Oil Landscape

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Angola Exits OPEC: A Strategic Power Move in the Global Oil Landscape
Angolan Development Bank Fuels Cunene Province with Over Three Billion Kwanzas

By Olalekan Adigun

Angolan Development Bank Fuels Cunene Province with Over Three Billion Kwanzas
Graffiti in Tunisia: From Rebellion to Cultural Phenomenon

By BNN Correspondents

Graffiti in Tunisia: From Rebellion to Cultural Phenomenon
Nigeria Grapples with Wave of Violent Attacks: Death Toll Surpasses 200

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nigeria Grapples with Wave of Violent Attacks: Death Toll Surpasses 200
Latest Headlines
World News
Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus
33 seconds
Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus
Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Illnesses
2 mins
Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Illnesses
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
5 mins
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
5 mins
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
Dance of Diplomacy: Preventing Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict
5 mins
Dance of Diplomacy: Preventing Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict
China's Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions
6 mins
China's Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions
Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions
7 mins
Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare
7 mins
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
8 mins
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app