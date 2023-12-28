Botswana Government Doubles Solar Energy Project Capacity to 120MW

In a bid to foster renewable energy solutions and reduce dependence on non-renewable sources, the Botswana government has taken a remarkable leap forward. The administration has proclaimed a significant expansion of its solar energy project in Mmadinare, effectively doubling the capacity of the solar plant from the initially planned 60 megawatts (MW) to a staggering 120 MW. This represents the largest renewable energy procurement initiative embarked upon by the government till date.

Transitioning to Solar Power

The new solar plant is slated to be operational by June 2024. It will be strategically positioned between Selebi-Phikwe and Mmadinare, a calculated move designed to maximize the capture of sunlight and thus, energy generation. This expansion is a testament to Botswana’s commitment to increase its renewable energy capacity, in line with global efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainable development.

A Partnership for Progress

This ambitious project became a reality in August 2022, thanks to a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed in Gaborone. The contract partners are none other than the government officials and representatives from Scatec, a globally renowned renewable energy company. As per the agreement, Scatec will shoulder the responsibility of financing, developing, and operating the solar power station. On the other hand, The Botswana Power Corporation will purchase the electricity generated by the facility, ensuring the power produced is efficiently utilized to benefit Botswana’s citizens.

Rewriting Botswana’s Energy Narrative

As this development unfolds, Botswana stands at the threshold of a renewable energy revolution, promising not only to decrease reliance on non-renewable energy sources but also to reshape the nation’s energy narrative. With the advent of this project, Botswana is setting an example for other nations to follow, demonstrating that the transition to renewable energy is not only feasible but also beneficial in the long run. Meanwhile, Mmegi continues to serve as a leading independent news source in Botswana, providing wide-ranging news coverage, including politics, business, sports, and entertainment.