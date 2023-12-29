en English
Business

Boston Metal: Pioneering a Green Revolution in Steel Production

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:34 am EST
Boston Metal: Pioneering a Green Revolution in Steel Production

Deep within the heart of Massachusetts lies a revolution in the making, spearheaded by a startup named Boston Metal. Birthed from the intellect of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2013, this company is on the brink of changing the face of the steel industry. The traditional method of steel production, a process deeply rooted in our industrial past, has been a significant source of carbon dioxide emissions. It accounts for 7-9% of the world’s CO2 emissions, further fueling the burning issue of climate change. However, Boston Metal offers a promising alternative.

A Revolutionary Technique

Unlike the conventional coal-powered blast furnaces, Boston Metal employs an innovative electrochemical technique known as molten oxide electrolysis. This process involves passing electricity through a combination of iron oxide and other compounds. When powered by clean electricity, this method can produce steel devoid of any carbon emissions. The process is often compared to a powerful battery, comprising an anode primarily constructed of chrome and iron. This unique anode can endure high temperatures without succumbing to consumption or corrosion.

Scaling Up Clean Steel Production

Despite not yet generating revenue, Boston Metal is fine-tuning its technology to amplify the production of clean steel. The company is aware of the monumental task ahead, and they are steadfastly working towards their goal. Their dedication has not gone unnoticed. The World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) has invested a whopping $20 million in Boston Metal. This act marks the first time the IFC has funded a pre-revenue startup.

Attracting Significant Investment

The potential for reducing global carbon emissions through the company’s innovation has attracted significant investment from heavyweights. These include steel producer ArcelorMittal, Microsoft’s Climate Fund, and Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures. As the majority of steel production shifts to developing countries, the relevance of Boston Metal’s innovation is becoming increasingly apparent.

In a world grappling with the dire consequences of climate change, the innovations being developed by Boston Metal offer a glimmer of hope. By fundamentally altering the way steel is produced, this startup is not just changing an industry but potentially changing the world.

Business Science & Technology
