Bose and Kith Unveil Groundbreaking Open Earbuds

Breaking the mold of conventional earphone design, Bose has joined forces with the American lifestyle brand Kith to release a unique creation - the Kith for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds. This exclusive product is slated for launch on January 22 and will be available only through Kith's online and physical stores.

Advertisment

Sound Innovation Meets Fashion

The Ultra Open Earbuds are a testament to Bose's audacity in acoustic innovation and Kith's flair for fashion. Unlike traditional earbuds that nestle in the ear canal, these earbuds adopt a unique clip-on design. They attach to the outer rim of the ear, enabling users to stay connected with their surroundings while enjoying high-quality audio.

Bose's OpenAudio Technology at Play

Advertisment

Powering the sound performance of these earbuds is Bose's proprietary OpenAudioTM technology. This ground-breaking sound direction technique ensures a minimal sound bleed, delivering a private, immersive audio experience while maintaining awareness of environmental sounds. The earbuds also offer seven and a half hours of playtime, making them a reliable companion for long activities.

Marking a New Chapter for Bose

Launching at $300, the Kith for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds represent a premium collaboration that caters to users who value safety, work, or entertainment without isolation from their environment. This launch not only marks the debut of a product bearing another company's brand but also signifies the onset of Kith founder Ronnie Fieg's role as a creative consultant to Bose. As the first product of its kind, it sets the stage for future innovations from this partnership.