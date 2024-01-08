en English
Automotive

Boroko Motors: An Uptick in Business Activity Signals Positive Economic Outlook

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Boroko Motors: An Uptick in Business Activity Signals Positive Economic Outlook

In the realm of Papua New Guinea’s automotive industry, Boroko Motors has been a beacon of resilience and innovation. Recently, the company reported a general increase in business activity, painting a promising economic picture. This surge in operations is not just a testament to the firm’s robust business strategy but also reflects the strength of the automotive market in the country.

Trusted Name, Diverse Offerings

James Miles, the New Vehicle Sales Manager at Boroko Motors, exuded optimism about the current trend. His confidence stems not only from the uptick in business but also from the diverse range of vehicle brands the company offers. Customers have a plethora of options to choose from, including leading brands like Isuzu, Nissan, and Howo.

For over half a century, Boroko Motors has been a major influence in the automotive landscape. Their commitment to delivering quality vehicles and rewarding customers is evident in their innovative promotions and diverse range of offerings.

‘Buy One, Win One’ Success

One of the recent triumphs that underscore Boroko Motors’ commitment to its customers was the Isuzu NPR ‘Buy One, Win One’ promotion. This initiative, which ran from September to December 2023, was welcomed with enthusiasm across the country. The promotion not only boosted sales but also engraved the company’s name deeper into the hearts of its customers.

Embracing New Horizons

In its quest to continually diversify its offerings, Boroko Motors has introduced new brands to the market. Recently, the company brought the Mahindra brand from India and the GWM vehicle brand from China to the shores of Papua New Guinea. These strategic decisions are indicative of the company’s commitment to providing a wide range of options to its customers.

Established in 1966, Boroko Motors has played a crucial role in supporting the country’s transportation and agriculture sectors. Its expansive portfolio includes cars, buses, trucks, farming trucks, marine products, and more. It is an authorized dealer for multiple international brands, including Kia, Nissan, Proton, Isuzu, Sino, Mitsubishi, Mercedes Benz, Steelbro, Great Wall Motors, New Holland, and TCM.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

