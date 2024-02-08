BorgWarner's Rocky Path to Electrification: Balancing Present and Future

BorgWarner's Bumpy Road to Electrification

BorgWarner, a prominent supplier in the automotive industry, has reported a decline in earnings, with an adjusted profit of $0.90 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023, down from $0.94 the previous year. The company's gross margin also took a hit, dropping to 18.7% compared to the previous year's 19.3%. This downturn comes as BorgWarner navigates the choppy waters of the industry's shift towards electric vehicles (EVs).

The transition to EVs, once seen as a golden opportunity, may not be as profitable for BorgWarner as initially anticipated. The company's forecast for 2024 paints a picture of lower-than-expected adjusted profits, estimated to be between $3.65 and $4.00 per share, falling short of the projected $4.25 per share. This guidance suggests that suppliers like BorgWarner could feel the sting as the industry moves away from internal combustion engines (ICEs) and towards electrification.

Struggling in the E-Propulsion Segment

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas recommends that BorgWarner maintain its involvement in the ICE market while adapting to long-term electrification, warning against the dangers of relying too heavily on the rapid adoption of EVs. This advice comes as BorgWarner's e-Propulsion segment, which focuses on electrification, reported an operating income margin of -3.0% in stark contrast to the 15.2% margin of the Air Management unit, which includes turbochargers, emissions and thermal systems, and battery charging units.

The disparity between the two segments underscores the challenges BorgWarner faces in the e-Propulsion market. Despite these difficulties, BofA Securities maintains a positive outlook on BorgWarner, endorsing its 'Charging Forward' strategy and maintaining a Buy rating with an optimistic price target of $52, significantly higher than the current market price.

Navigating the Challenges Ahead

BorgWarner's recent financial results serve as a reminder of the complexities and uncertainties surrounding the automotive industry's transition to electrification. The company's struggles in the e-Propulsion segment, coupled with its lower-than-expected adjusted profit forecast, highlight the need for suppliers to tread carefully as they navigate the shift towards EVs.

As legacy automakers shift their focus towards hybrids and gasoline-powered vehicles, indicating cooling demand for EVs, BorgWarner and other suppliers must find a balance between embracing the future and maintaining their foothold in the present. The road to electrification may be bumpy, but with careful planning and strategic decision-making, BorgWarner can hope to smooth out the ride and arrive at its destination in strong shape.

In the ever-evolving world of automotive technology, BorgWarner's journey serves as a cautionary tale for other industry players. As the race to electrification continues, suppliers must remain agile and adaptable, ready to face the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead.