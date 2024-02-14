Bord Bia and DCU Business School Offer Fully-Funded MSc in Insights and Innovation

Bord Bia and DCU Business School Invite Applications for Fully-Funded MSc in Insights and Innovation

On February 14, 2024, Bord Bia, in collaboration with Dublin City University (DCU) Business School, announced the opening of applications for the 2024 MSc in Insights and Innovation. This unique, fully-funded program aims to prepare experienced graduates for leadership roles in the agri-food industry.

A 15-Month Journey of Academics and Practical Experience

The MSc in Insights and Innovation is a comprehensive 15-month program that combines academic study with hands-on innovation projects and a 10-month placement at leading agri-food companies in Ireland. The curriculum, designed by Bord Bia and DCU Business School, will equip participants with the necessary skills to excel in the rapidly evolving agri-food sector.

€30,000 Bursary and Opportunities to Work with World-Class Companies

Selected candidates will receive a €30,000 bursary to support their studies and living expenses throughout the program. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to work on real-world projects with world-class food and drink companies, allowing them to gain invaluable industry experience.

Ideal Candidates and Application Deadline

Applicants should possess an Honours undergraduate degree, a minimum of three years of work experience, and demonstrate a passion for innovation and creativity in the agri-food sector. Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their applications before March 18, 2024.

The MSc in Insights and Innovation is part of Bord Bia's Talent Academy, which collaborates with top academic institutions like DCU Business School and UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School. By empowering future leaders, the Talent Academy aims to make a significant impact on the agri-food industry.

In summary, Bord Bia's MSc in Insights and Innovation offers a remarkable opportunity for experienced graduates to advance their careers in the agri-food sector. With a fully-funded program, a generous bursary, and placements at leading companies, this initiative is set to nurture the next generation of agri-food industry leaders.

For more information and to apply, visit the Bord Bia website before March 18, 2024.