Boosting Tax Collection and Expanding the Tax Net: A Vision for Bangladesh's Future

A seminar organized by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on 'Role of Income Tax in Implementation of Vision and Building of Future Bangladesh' emphasized the importance of increasing tax collection and expanding the tax net for the country's development. The event, held on February 12, 2024, saw various stakeholders come together to discuss strategies to combat tax evasion and create a sustainable revenue system.

The NBR's Vision for a Sustainable Revenue System

The NBR aims to increase the contribution of direct tax in overall revenue collection to 50% by 2041. To achieve this ambitious goal, speakers at the seminar stressed the need to bring more people under the tax net and reduce tax rates to discourage evasion. The current tax system, they argued, is riddled with loopholes that allow individuals and businesses to avoid paying their fair share.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, who spoke at the event, highlighted the importance of a fair and equitable tax system in promoting social justice and economic development. "Taxes are the lifeblood of our economy," he said. "We must ensure that everyone pays their fair share to fund the public services that benefit us all."

The Role of Business in Expanding the Tax Net

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President also emphasized the need for businesses to play their part in expanding the tax net. He stressed the need to explore new areas for imposing taxes and increase revenue through a systematic approach. "Businesses have a responsibility to contribute to the development of the country," he said. "By paying our taxes, we are investing in the future of Bangladesh."

The Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BCMEA) and the Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) also proposed changes to import and export tax rates during a pre-budget discussion with the NBR. BCMEA proposed withdrawing existing 15% and 10% supplementary duties on local tiles and sanitary product production, respectively, and suggested customs duty reductions on various ceramic industry raw materials. They also recommended increasing tariff rates on imported ceramic products.

LFMEAB requested the removal of source tax burden on export cash subsidy and adjustment of source tax on export income. These proposals, if implemented, would help to create a more level playing field for domestic manufacturers and exporters, while also increasing revenue for the government.

A Call to Action for All Bangladeshis

In conclusion, the seminar served as a call to action for all Bangladeshis to take their civic responsibilities seriously and contribute to the development of the country. By increasing tax collection and expanding the tax net, the NBR aims to create a sustainable revenue system that will fund the public services that are so essential for the well-being of all citizens. As NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem emphasized, "Together, we can build a better future for Bangladesh."