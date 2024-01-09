en English
Business

Boohoo Contemplates Closure of Leicester Factory Amidst Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:36 am EST


Clothing retailer Boohoo is reportedly pondering the closure of its Thurmaston Lane factory in Leicester, a move that would affect less than 100 employees. As part of its strategy to enhance efficiency and productivity, the company plans to relocate its quality assurance and ethical compliance personnel to another Leicester location.

Unconnected to Prior Investigation

Two months ago, a BBC investigation accused Boohoo of not fulfilling its commitments concerning ethical clothing production and pressuring suppliers to reduce prices. However, the company strongly denies any correlation between this allegation and the potential closure of the Leicester site. Instead, it attributes its considerations to substantial investments in its distribution centers in Sheffield and the US, which necessitate restructuring to bolster the business.

Consultation and Support

A consultation period is currently in progress to assist colleagues who might be affected by the potential shutdown. This measure demonstrates Boohoo’s commitment to supporting its employees during this challenging transition.

Boohoo’s Attempt to Reform

This situation arises amidst Boohoo’s efforts to reform its ethical practices following scandals related to its supply chain, as well as wage and working conditions at factories. The company has stressed its initiatives to drive positive change, which include enhancing supplier compliance, manufacturing transparency, and improving audit processes, in the wake of a thorough examination of its practices.

Business Fashion
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

