Boohoo Contemplates Closure of Leicester Factory Amidst Controversy

Clothing retailer Boohoo is reportedly pondering the closure of its Thurmaston Lane factory in Leicester, a move that would affect less than 100 employees. As part of its strategy to enhance efficiency and productivity, the company plans to relocate its quality assurance and ethical compliance personnel to another Leicester location.

Unconnected to Prior Investigation

Two months ago, a BBC investigation accused Boohoo of not fulfilling its commitments concerning ethical clothing production and pressuring suppliers to reduce prices. However, the company strongly denies any correlation between this allegation and the potential closure of the Leicester site. Instead, it attributes its considerations to substantial investments in its distribution centers in Sheffield and the US, which necessitate restructuring to bolster the business.

Consultation and Support

A consultation period is currently in progress to assist colleagues who might be affected by the potential shutdown. This measure demonstrates Boohoo’s commitment to supporting its employees during this challenging transition.

Boohoo’s Attempt to Reform

This situation arises amidst Boohoo’s efforts to reform its ethical practices following scandals related to its supply chain, as well as wage and working conditions at factories. The company has stressed its initiatives to drive positive change, which include enhancing supplier compliance, manufacturing transparency, and improving audit processes, in the wake of a thorough examination of its practices.