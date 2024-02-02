Bonduelle Group's H1 Fiscal Year 2023-2024: Growth Amid Challenges

In the first half of fiscal year 2023-2024, the Bonduelle Group, a globally recognized brand in the plant-based food sector, reported notable shifts in its revenue. The company experienced a 2.4% decrease in revenue compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, reporting 1,213.1 million euros. However, when observing the same timeframe on a like-for-like basis, the revenue saw an increase of 4.5%.

European Zone: A Thriving Market

The European Zone, which accounts for almost two-thirds of the Bonduelle Group's business, saw a 6.4% growth in reported figures. This growth spanned across all technologies, despite the general decline in food consumption. A closer look at the market dynamics reveals that while private label canned and frozen products gained both in volume and value, the Bonduelle and Cassegrain branded products increased in value but faced a contraction in volume. The food service activities and the fresh prepared segment also experienced growth, defying the overall consumption trend.

Non-European Zone: The Ruble's Impact

On the other hand, the Non-Europe Zone, which makes up 35.2% of the business, experienced a significant 15.4% decline in reported revenue. However, it saw a 2.5% increase on a like-for-like basis. This seemingly contradictory scenario is largely due to the substantial depreciation of the Russian ruble. The Eurasian region, despite the currency challenges, demonstrated strong canned activity in both volume and value. Additionally, the frozen segment saw a recovery in growth, presenting a silver lining for the region's plant-based food market.

Navigating the North American Market

In North America, the fresh processed products sector faced a limited decline. However, the Bonduelle Group's branded complete meal solutions and salad kits managed to gain market share despite the negative market trends. This suggests resilience in company strategies and the potential to capitalize on the growing demand for healthier and convenient meal options.

In conclusion, the Bonduelle Group's first half of fiscal year 2023-2024 paints a picture of challenges, resilience, and opportunities. The company's ability to navigate different market dynamics and consumer preferences showcases its potential to continue growing in the plant-based food industry.