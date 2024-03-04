Bonduelle Acquires Ready Pac Foods, Becomes US Market Leader in Single-Serve Salad Bowls

On February 23, 2017, Bonduelle, the global leader in ready-to-eat vegetables, announced its acquisition of Ready Pac Foods, the leading producer of single-serve salad bowls in the United States. This strategic move not only strengthens Bonduelle's presence in the U.S. but also aligns with its VegeGo! 2025 ambition to become the world reference in "well living" through vegetable products.

Strategic Expansion and Market Impact

The acquisition of California-based Ready Pac Foods, renowned for its Bistro Bowl® products and fresh-cut produce offerings, marks a significant milestone in Bonduelle's expansion strategy. With Ready Pac Foods generating approximately $800 million in revenues and employing about 3,500 full-time employees across four production facilities, this transaction positions the U.S. as Bonduelle's largest operational market. This move not only diversifies Bonduelle's product range but also enhances its footprint in the rapidly growing fresh prepared vegetables segment.

Benefits for Stakeholders and Future Growth

Christophe Bonduelle, Chairman and CEO of Bonduelle, expressed enthusiasm for welcoming Ready Pac Foods employees into the Bonduelle family and working alongside the Ready Pac Foods management team. This acquisition promises new opportunities for Ready Pac Foods business partners and significant value for Bonduelle's shareholders. Moreover, it perfectly aligns with Bonduelle's strategic plan, reinforcing its leadership in consumer convenience and healthy food segments.

Shared Vision for Healthier Lives

Both companies share a common purpose of helping people live healthier lives through innovative fresh food products. Ready Pac Foods CEO, Tony Sarsam, echoed this sentiment, expressing excitement about partnering with Bonduelle. The collaboration is anticipated to drive further growth and success, leveraging shared goals and common business values. The transaction's details were advised by Crédit Agricole CIB and Willkie Farr & Gallagher for Bonduelle, with Harris Williams & Co. and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom advising Ready Pac Foods.

This acquisition not only demonstrates Bonduelle's ambition to expand its global leadership in the vegetable food industry but also signifies a shared commitment to fostering healthier lifestyles. As Bonduelle integrates Ready Pac Foods into its operations, the combined expertise and innovative capabilities of both companies are expected to deliver enhanced value and contribute significantly to the evolving food landscape.